The Beatrice area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 68 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 21, 2022 in Beatrice, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Feels like temperatures in the low 100s will be common across central and eastern Nebraska this afternoon. As a cold front works in, showers and a few severe storms are expected as well.
🎧 Listen now for a discussion on the location of and history behind Tornado Alley.
A cold front will cause a big difference in temperatures across the state today and storms this evening. Damaging wind and hail are possible. Here's all the details on the cool down and severe threat.
Weather researchers have chased storms across Nebraska this month as part of a wide-ranging $3.2 million study to better understand what triggers a tornado.
About 60 Americans die a year from lightning strikes, but 4 to 5 times as many survive, although injuries can be serious. Here's what you need to know.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Beatrice. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 94. Today has the makings of a perf…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will…
The success of the Normandy invasion was extraordinarily dependent on weather conditions.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Beatrice. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. It shoul…
The Beatrice area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it …