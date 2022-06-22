Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 22, 2022 in Beatrice, NE

The forecast is showing a hot day in Beatrice. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.