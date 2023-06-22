Beatrice folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 22, 2023 in Beatrice, NE
