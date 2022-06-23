Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 23, 2022 in Beatrice, NE

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

