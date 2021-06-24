The Beatrice area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 24, 2021 in Beatrice, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Beatrice will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degr…
At the summer solstice, the sun reaches its highest point in the sky, and daylight is longest.
- Updated
Tropical Storm Claudette dumped heavy rain across coastal areas of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as it chugged inland Saturday, threatening flash floods and possibly tornadoes.
Beatrice's evening forecast: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. …
This evening's outlook for Beatrice: Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahe…
For the drive home in Beatrice: Mostly clear. Low 59F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Beatrice folks should be prepared for high temperature…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Beatrice. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 tho…
This evening's outlook for Beatrice: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm i…
Beatrice's evening forecast: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Be…
The Beatrice area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 106. Today has the makings of a per…