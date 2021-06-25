The forecast is showing a hot day in Beatrice. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 75% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 25, 2021 in Beatrice, NE
