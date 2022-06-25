Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 25, 2022 in Beatrice, NE

The Beatrice area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.