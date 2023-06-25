Beatrice folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 25, 2023 in Beatrice, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. We'll see sunshine…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Beatrice. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but al…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Beatrice folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today.…
Beatrice folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 93. Today has the makings…