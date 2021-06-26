 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 26, 2021 in Beatrice, NE

Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Beatrice. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 41% chance of rain. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Watch until SAT 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.

