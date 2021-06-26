Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Beatrice. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 41% chance of rain. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Watch until SAT 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 26, 2021 in Beatrice, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
While tornadoes are possible, high wind and hail could be a bigger threat. Several counties also are in a flash flood watch.
Beatrice will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degr…
The Beatrice area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of a pe…
At the summer solstice, the sun reaches its highest point in the sky, and daylight is longest.
Beatrice's evening forecast: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. …
An extraordinary heat wave is taking shape this weekend, potentially unlike any other the Northwest US has experienced.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Beatrice. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. The area will see th…
- Updated
Tropical Storm Claudette dumped heavy rain across coastal areas of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as it chugged inland Saturday, threatening flash floods and possibly tornadoes.
This evening's outlook for Beatrice: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm i…
For the drive home in Beatrice: Mostly clear. Low 59F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Beatrice folks should be prepared for high temperature…