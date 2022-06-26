Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Beatrice area. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 26, 2022 in Beatrice, NE
