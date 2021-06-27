The Beatrice area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 27, 2021 in Beatrice, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
While tornadoes are possible, high wind and hail could be a bigger threat. Several counties also are in a flash flood watch.
Beatrice will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degr…
At the summer solstice, the sun reaches its highest point in the sky, and daylight is longest.
The Beatrice area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of a pe…
Beatrice's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 61F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Beatrice …
Beatrice's evening forecast: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. …
An extraordinary heat wave is taking shape this weekend, potentially unlike any other the Northwest US has experienced.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Beatrice. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. The area will see th…
The Beatrice area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though…
For the drive home in Beatrice: Mostly clear. Low 59F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Beatrice folks should be prepared for high temperature…