Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 28, 2022 in Beatrice, NE

Beatrice folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Southwest.