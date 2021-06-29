 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 29, 2021 in Beatrice, NE

The forecast is showing a hot day in Beatrice. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.

