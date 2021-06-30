Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 30, 2021 in Beatrice, NE

The Beatrice area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.