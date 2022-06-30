Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 98. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 68 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 30, 2022 in Beatrice, NE
