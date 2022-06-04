Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 34% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 4, 2022 in Beatrice, NE
