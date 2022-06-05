Beatrice folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 50% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 5, 2022 in Beatrice, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Isolated severe storms could bring hail, damaging wind, and a tornado or two to northern and eastern Nebraska Monday evening. The latest on the timing and threats in our updated forecast.
A final round of showers and weak storms will be working across Nebraska today. Find out when and where rain is most likely and what's in store for Thursday in our weather update.
Temperatures are on the rise. Most will stay dry, but rain will return to the Panhandle Thursday afternoon and increase in intensity and coverage for Friday. Full details in our latest forecast.
Watch now: Off and on rain through the weekend with a chance of severe storms in central and western Nebraska
A stalled out front will keep rain around through Sunday across the state and a chance of severe storms in central and western Nebraska. Here's the latest on the threats and when rain is most likely.
Beatrice people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degree…
Climate change is affecting hydropower in different ways across the country.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
The Beatrice area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Beatrice. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. We will see a mix …