Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 6, 2022 in Beatrice, NE

The forecast is showing a hot day in Beatrice. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.