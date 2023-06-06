The forecast is showing a hot day in Beatrice. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.