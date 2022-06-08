Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 8, 2022 in Beatrice, NE

Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Beatrice. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.