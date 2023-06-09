Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 9, 2023 in Beatrice, NE
