Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 10, 2021 in Beatrice, NE

Today's temperature in Beatrice will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Very windy conditions are expected Wednesday in Beatrice, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 29 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from WED 6:00 AM CST until WED 6:00 PM CST. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.

