Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 10, 2022 in Beatrice, NE

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 27. A 13-degree low is forecasted. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until THU 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.

