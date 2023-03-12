Temperatures will be just above freezing in Beatrice today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. Beatrice could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SUN 1:45 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 12, 2023 in Beatrice, NE
