Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 13, 2021 in Beatrice, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 13, 2021 in Beatrice, NE

Beatrice temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 51 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 96% chance of rain. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the East. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

