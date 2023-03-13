It will be a cold day in Beatrice, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 37 degrees. 20 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.