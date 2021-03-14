Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 14, 2021 in Beatrice, NE

Temperatures in Beatrice will be cool today. It should reach a brisk 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 99% chance of precipitation. Very windy conditions are expected Sunday in Beatrice, with winds reaching 31 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SUN 7:00 AM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDT. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.