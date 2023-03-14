Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 53 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 14, 2023 in Beatrice, NE
