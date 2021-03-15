Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 15, 2021 in Beatrice, NE

Cool temperatures will blanket the Beatrice area Monday. It looks to reach a brisk 49 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. There is a 67% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning from MON 2:20 AM CDT until TUE 1:00 PM CDT. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.