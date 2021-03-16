Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 53 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Models are showing a 23% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until TUE 11:12 AM CDT. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 16, 2021 in Beatrice, NE
