Temperatures in Beatrice will be cool today. It looks to reach a cool 48 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 95% chance of precipitation. Very windy conditions are expected Thursday in Beatrice, with forecast models showing 27 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.