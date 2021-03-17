Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 17, 2021 in Beatrice, NE

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Beatrice today. It should reach a cold 42 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Beatrice could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.