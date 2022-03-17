Beatrice temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 36% chance of rain. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 23 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 17, 2022 in Beatrice, NE
