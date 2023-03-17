Cool temperatures will blanket the Beatrice area Friday. It should reach a cold 42 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 13 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.