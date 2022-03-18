 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 18, 2022 in Beatrice, NE

Beatrice folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 51 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 72% chance of rain. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 19 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from THU 11:00 PM CDT until FRI 12:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.

