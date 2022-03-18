Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 18, 2022 in Beatrice, NE

Beatrice folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 51 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 72% chance of rain. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 19 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from THU 11:00 PM CDT until FRI 12:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.