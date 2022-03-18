Beatrice folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 51 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 72% chance of rain. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 19 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from THU 11:00 PM CDT until FRI 12:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 18, 2022 in Beatrice, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Not nearly as nice today as Wednesday, particularly in the eastern half of the state. How long will the rain, snow, and colder temperatures stick around? The answer in our latest video forecast.
Highs are forecast in the mid-60s Tuesday, peaking close to 70 degrees on Wednesday in the east. Highs in western Nebraska will be in the mid-50s to mid-60s on Wednesday.
“There are going to be some quick winds. … This is our breezy season,” said Taylor Nicolaisen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
Temperatures will be well above normal in eastern Nebraska this afternoon, but it will already be getting chilly out west. Rain and snow return tonight. Check out our latest video for all the details.
Hurricane Michael left a jumbled mess of downed trees. Cleaning it up is even harder than it sounds, and now dead trees are burning.
Beatrice will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Beatrice folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Snow is coming down across western Nebraska this morning and will be pushing east throughout the day Wednesday. Check out the latest timing and expected snow amounts in our updated forecast video.
Folks in the Beatrice area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Beatrice temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. The area will s…