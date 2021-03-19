Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Beatrice area. It looks to reach a crisp 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 19, 2021 in Beatrice, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Beatrice: A few showers in the evening becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 38F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%…
The first severe weather event of the season in Texas brought tornadoes and hail to the panhandle region over the weekend.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Beatrice today. It should reach a cold 42 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are i…
For the drive home in Beatrice: Windy with rain likely. Low 43F. Winds E at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 53 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Models are showing a 23% chance of …
For the drive home in Beatrice: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 35F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Beatrice folks should see hi…
Temperatures in Beatrice will be cool today. It should reach a brisk 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. Rain is expe…
Tonight's weather conditions in Beatrice: Rain showers early, then remaining overcast and windy late. Low 32F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance…
Beatrice temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39…