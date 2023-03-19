Beatrice residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 19, 2023 in Beatrice, NE
