Cool temperatures will blanket the Beatrice area Thursday. It looks to reach a cold 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 2, 2023 in Beatrice, NE
