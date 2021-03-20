Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 20, 2021 in Beatrice, NE

Beatrice people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 63 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.