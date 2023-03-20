Beatrice people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Beatrice could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 20, 2023 in Beatrice, NE
