Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 21, 2022 in Beatrice, NE

Folks in the Beatrice area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 74% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the South.