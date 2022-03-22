Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 22, 2022 in Beatrice, NE

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 22, 2022 in Beatrice, NE

Cool temperatures will blanket the Beatrice area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 80% chance of precipitation. Very windy conditions are expected Tuesday in Beatrice, with winds reaching 28 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from TUE 7:00 AM CDT until TUE 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

