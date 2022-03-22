Cool temperatures will blanket the Beatrice area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 80% chance of precipitation. Very windy conditions are expected Tuesday in Beatrice, with winds reaching 28 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from TUE 7:00 AM CDT until TUE 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 22, 2022 in Beatrice, NE
Not nearly as nice today as Wednesday, particularly in the eastern half of the state. How long will the rain, snow, and colder temperatures stick around? The answer in our latest video forecast.
The rain and snow are just about gone, but chilly conditions will persist throughout the day. That will be changing in the days ahead. See how much we'll warm up this weekend in our updated forecast.
A cold front will be sweeping across Nebraska Monday and Monday night bringing windy conditions, colder temperatures, and a rain/snow mix back to the state. Full details in our updated forecast.
Temperatures will be well above normal in eastern Nebraska this afternoon, but it will already be getting chilly out west. Rain and snow return tonight. Check out our latest video for all the details.
