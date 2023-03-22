Beatrice residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 49 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 22, 2023 in Beatrice, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warming up for the first day of spring in southeast Nebraska, but a cold front arrives Monday evening
Temperatures on the rise, but not for long. A cold front will be bringing them back down for Tuesday. Find out how cool we'll get and what the…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30. Today's forecasted low temperature is 11 degrees. Expect periods o…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Beatrice area Friday. It should reach a cold 42 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Beatrice residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 3…
Folks in the Beatrice area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees t…