Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 55 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2021 in Beatrice, NE
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
The spring equinox, also called the vernal equinox, marks the beginning of the spring season in the Northern Hemisphere.
The first severe weather event of the season in Texas brought tornadoes and hail to the panhandle region over the weekend.
With powerful winds, hail, rain and possible tornadoes moving into the Carolinas on Thursday, a drone captured this aerial view of potentially dangerous storm clouds rolling through the area.
