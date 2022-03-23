Temperatures in Beatrice will be cool today. It looks to reach a nippy 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 34% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with winds reaching 25 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2022 in Beatrice, NE
