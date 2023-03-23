Temperatures in Beatrice will be cool today. It looks to reach a cool 48 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2023 in Beatrice, NE
