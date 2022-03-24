Cool temperatures will blanket the Beatrice area Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 24, 2022 in Beatrice, NE
