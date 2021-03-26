Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 26, 2021 in Beatrice, NE

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Beatrice area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 16 mph. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
