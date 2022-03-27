Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Beatrice today. It looks like it will be a chilly 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2022 in Beatrice, NE
