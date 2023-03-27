The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Beatrice Monday. It looks like it will be a crisp 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2023 in Beatrice, NE
